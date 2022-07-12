 Greece confirms 13,623 new coronavirus cases per 1 mln people in July 4-10, says EODY in new weekly stats report - iefimerida.gr
Greece confirms 13,623 new coronavirus cases per 1 mln people in July 4-10, says EODY in new weekly stats report

Greece confirmed 13,623 new coronavirus cases per 1 mln people in July 4-10, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday in its new weekly report, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 4,058,998 (weekly change: 18%).

The weekly reinfections total accounts for a 17% of the aggregate figure of weekly new infections.

There are also 16 deaths per 1 mln people in July 4-10 (33% weekly change), bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,496. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 109 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 73 years and 94.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

In addition, 327 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the same time (16% weekly change), while the average number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals over the same period was 239 (19% weekly change).

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

