Greece confirms 13,306 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -28 deaths and 103 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 13,306 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,843,142 (daily change: +0.3 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 2,743 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 205,642 (5.1 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 28 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,476. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 103 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 73 years and 91.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 37 (35.92 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 66 (64.08 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,742 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 337 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.67 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 321.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).