Gov't spokesperson Marinakis meets with Transparency Commissioner Jourova in Brussels - iefimerida.gr

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/I. Zarkadoula) - Greece expresses its unwavering support to the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova on Tuesday.

At their meeting in Brussels on Marinakis' initiative, the Greek official told Jourova that several of EMFA's initiatives are already part of Greek legislation: open and transparent procedures to appoint public broadcasting heads, transparency in media ownership through press registries, transparency and objectivity regulations on distribution of any state subsidies and state advertising, and promotion of security and protection of journalists and mass media staff through regulations being planned.

Marinakis said significant progress had taken place in a series of reforms related to the rule of law, including accelerating justice, introducing mail-in voting, and the state's digital transformation, among others.

The Greek minister also revealed that Greece is committed to setting up a work group to further align national law with EMFA, which he said is expected to be approved by the European Parliament next week and be implented shortly following a long period of negotiations. "We welcomed the EMFA from the very first presentation of the regulations by the Commission," Marinakis added.

Jourova

VP Jourova welcomed Greece's support for EMFA and progress so far in reforms. The best way to manage concerns will be the specific improvements on the ground, she added.

In a statement after their meeting, she said that Marinakis provided details of legislation that Greece took to increase transparency following European Commission proposals, including increased transparency over the ownership of mass media and improving the independence of national media. She also referred to the removal of article 362 of the penal code on libel, and underlined that the Commission will review in detail the information provided in terms of preparing the 2024 report on the rule of law. The report on the rule of law and the Media Pluralism Monitor highlight a set of concerns and dangers in Greece related to work conditions for journalists, their safety, and the use of surveillance software.

Jourova expressed interest in continuing the discussion with Greece on these issues and on visiting the country shortly.