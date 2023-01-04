 Government sources: Elections from April onwards - iefimerida.gr
Government sources: Elections from April onwards

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στην είσοδο του Μεγάρου Μαξίμου / Φωτογραφία: ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Wednesday during which they discussed the planning for the next period.

According to sources reporting on the meeting, the prime minister is sticking to his pledge to hold elections at the end of the government's four-year term and will himself decide when is the appropriate time, from April onwards, to hold elections.

According to the same sources, matters discussed at the meeting included:

- The planning of the legislative work and the bills currently being prepared by the ministries.

- Reviewing and presenting the government work by sector, so that all the work that has been produced is not lost during the pre-election period.

- Basic principles of the programme for the next four years, with an emphasis on salary increases, as described by the prime minister in his New Year's message.

- The promotion of regional development programmes, with the projects that have been carried out and those that have been planned

- Drawing up the touring programme of the prime minister, ministers and party officials.

