Government introduces action-plan to tackle youth violence - iefimerida.gr

In response to the rising rates of juvenile delinquency, the government has unveiled a robust set of initiatives aimed at curbing school violence and bullying.

The new measures mark a concerted effort by the centre-right government to address one of the most pressing concerns plaguing the nation’s youth, authorities say.

“Juvenile delinquency is a matter of grave concern that requires a holistic approach,” government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said. “This campaign confronts the issue head-on, with the goal of making a shift in culture.”

Police data paint a stark picture of the current state of youth offenses, ranging from drug-related crimes and weapons possession to traffic violations and physical assaults.

The government’s strategy introduces a spray of new measures ranging from the return of 5-day suspensions for students implicated in school violence to keeping parents financially accountable for any vandalism caused by their children at school.