Gerapetritis: Greece looks forward to serving as a stability factor during its term on the UN Security Council - iefimerida.gr

Greece assumes its position as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as of today (Jan. 1, 2025), at particularly critical times, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis said in a message on the term's start.

"Greece becomes, in practice, a joint producer of international policy for the architecture of global security, with a substantive say, role, and responsibility in international developments," Gerapetritis noted.

"Committed to exercising a foreign policy of principles and values and to International Law, Greece looks forward to working as a factor of stability, to become a bridge between North and South, East and West, and to contribute to the restoration of the real meaning of the dictate for a peaceful resolution of differences," he added.

Gerapetritis concludes, "With a view to protecting the Organization's purpose, in other words to unite all nations of the world so that they work for peace, in our two-year term we shall proceed towards bilateral and multilateral synergies with all United Nations member states, promoting multilateral diplomacy and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."