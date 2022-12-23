Georgiadis: Santa's basket was 'a good idea' and 'worked' - iefimerida.gr

There are now almost 3,000 products (toys) included in "Santa's basket", Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said after his visits to toy shops on Friday.

Earlier, Georgiadis visited the open-air street market in Aghia Paraskevi, Attica, noting that consumers can find low prices and good quality in the street markets.

Regarding 'Santa's Basket' - a measure designed to ensure access to more affordable toys ahead of Christmas - he noted that it was very popular in all toys shops, adding that originally the idea had been to create a basket of roughly 100-150 products. "But now they are approaching 3.000 and this is impressive," he added.

Georgiadis also said that there has been no increase in prices from week to week but a number of price reductions in various toy store chains. "There is competition, as in the 'household basket', and I feel very happy that we contributed with this initiative so that our smaller but also slightly older friends can buy toys at better prices. It turns out that it was a good idea, it worked," he said.