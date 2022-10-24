 Georgiadis: The 'household basket' will be applied next week - iefimerida.gr
Georgiadis: The 'household basket' will be applied next week

"This week we will have the vote on the amendment for the household basket, which will be implemented next week as soon as we have the official approval of the Competition Commission," Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in an interview with radio RealFM on Monday.

"The competition between supermarket chains over which one will put together the best basket will give many options to consumers," Georgiadis said, explaining that the government will not restrict the choice of products that are included in the basket, beyond requiring that it contain at least one product of certain specific types. "Each chain will present its own basket every week. Each chain will have its own commercial policy in terms of its basket," he added.

