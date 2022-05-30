Georgiadis: Greece and Saudi Arabia can become an interconnected digital hub - iefimerida.gr

Greece and Saudi Arabia can become a single, interconnected data exchange hub, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday while addressing the Greek-Saudi Business Forum taking place in Athens.

"We can become, Greece on the one hand and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the other, an interconnected digital hub for the exchange of data and information. This is our vision for the future," he said.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Georgiadis outlined the steps taken by the government to make Greece friendly to investment and spoke of an "exemplary" climate of cooperation in the implementation of projects and agreements between the two countries, which serve as a model to follow for other missions.

"We will do many things together in the future," he said.

The Greek business community was interested in expanding cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, he said, including agriculture and food safety, tourism, real estate, industry, shipping and digital technology.

He pointed out that Greece is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in southern Europe, having risen from almost zero in digital technology when the government took over.

"Three years later, Pfizer inaugurated a digital hub in Thessaloniki and from 200 jobs these rose to 700 and soon 1,000. Digital Realty, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, Meta and many other global giants followed, who now choose Greece due to its geopolitical position, political stability and high-level workforce."