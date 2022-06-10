George Papandreou discharged from hospital - iefimerida.gr

Former prime minister and deputy for PASOK-KINAL George Papandreou was discharged from hospital on Friday where he had been admitted a day ago for a pacemaker implant.

The MP was discharged from Euroclinic private hospital and is in good spirits. On Saturday he is expected to resume his program, which includes a visit to Budapest next week to speak as a rapporteur at a meeting of the Council of Europe's Committee for the Western Balkans.