Fresh allegations surface in abuse case against leading lawyer - iefimerida.gr

Recent revelations have shed light on the allegations levelled against a well-known criminal lawyer.

The case, which unfolded approximately two months ago, centres around a complaint filed by a practicing attorney.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 28th when the attorney confronted her former colleague—a prominent criminal lawyer—regarding a specific financial agreement that had not been honoured.

Tempers flared during their exchange inside his car, with the attorney allegedly demeaning here as a “legal nobody” whom he had elevated. She rebuffed the insult and then struck her before locking her inside the car and fleeing the scene.

Now, the accused lawyer faces counter-allegations, claiming that the attorney was the aggressor—an assertion she vehemently denies.

She maintains that she has been falsely accused and is fully prepared to defend herself against any legal challenges. The lawyer claims she has since then been extended a job offer by her alleged assailant in a bid to persuade her to withdraw the complaint.

Meantime, the lawyer’s wife, also an attorney, issued a statement through her advocate, Giannis Apatsidis.

Even in the face of adversity, she said, “there are boundaries to dignity.”

She alluded to ongoing online harassment from a female colleague who has publicly portrayed herself both as a former associate of their office and, privately, as an alleged romantic partner to her husband.

By Panagiotis Georgiou