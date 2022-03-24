French Rafale aircraft and Spitfire to fly in Attica skies on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Four French Rafale fighter jets from the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" will join Greek planes and helicopters in the sky above Athens on Friday, during the military parade to mark the March 25 national holiday and Greece's independence day.

The French armed forces will also participate in the holiday with the frigate "Alsace", which will sail into Piraeus port, and a French Navy Guard of Honour without arms at Syntagma Square, which will be accompanied by a Greek military honour guard.

Also among the planes that will fly on Friday is the refurbished WWII Supermarine Spitfire MJ755, which will be escorted by an F-16 Hellenic Air Force plane.