Missing French national found dead on mountain path in Crete - iefimerida.gr

A 65-year-old French national who went missing on Friday evening was found dead on the mountain path E4 between Sougia and Aghia Roumeli, at the Chania region in Crete.

The 65-year-old man who was attempting to cross the hiking trail with his wife was found unconscious by rescue teams in the area of Agios Antonios.

His body will be transferred to Chania hospital where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The chronicle of the tragedy

According to a report by ERT, the French tourists did not follow the trail, but chose their own routes without having enough water for such a long and tiring hike. Police sources told ERT Chania that the amount of water they had with them was only 1.5 litres.

According to the 62-year-old wife of the Frenchman, at some point and while they were about three kilometres from Sougia, the 65-year-old felt discomfort and sat down under a tree while his wife continued to Sougia to call for help.

Residents of the area, informed the authorities to start a major operation to locate and rescue the 62-year-old.

The police force, the Fire Department and volunteer rescuers were mobilized to locate him, with their searches focusing on the rugged area of the mountain path.