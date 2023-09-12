French newspaper Les Echos points out significance of DBRS upgrade of Greece's rating - iefimerida.gr

The Tuesday edition of the French newspaper Les Echos refers in detail to the upgrading of Greece's credit rating by the rating agency DBRS Morningstar, noting that Athens has recovered the investment-grade rating of the most powerful borrowers, which it had lost in 2010.

It also noted that the omens regarding Greek public debt will soon be better, as Athens' return to normality rewards its efforts to tighten up its budget.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Another benefit for Greece is that DBRS is one of the four rating agencies recognised by the European Central Bank, the newspaper explained, noting that Greek debt will thus become more attractive to banks.