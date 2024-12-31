Fraport Greece Reports Soaring Passenger Traffic and Plans New Investments - iefimerida.gr

Fraport Greece, the operator of 14 regional airports across the country, has announced a significant increase in passenger traffic, with over 35 million passengers passing through its airports in the first eleven months of 2024.

This represents a 6.4% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

November proved to be a particularly strong month, with passenger numbers exceeding 876,000, an 11.6% increase compared to November 2023.

This continued growth is attributed to the extension of the tourist season and a surge in international arrivals.

Fraport Greece highlighted the strong performance of its regional airports, many of which continued to receive international flights well into November.

Athens led domestic passenger traffic, followed by Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Chania, and Rhodes.

Germany remained the top international market, with the UK showing a significant increase in passenger share compared to the previous year. Cyprus, Italy, and Austria rounded out the top five international destinations.

On the back of these positive results, Fraport Greece announced plans for new investments totaling approximately €150 million.

These investments will focus on enhancing capacity at the airports of Santorini, Mykonos, Kos, and Corfu, with upgrades to baggage handling, check-in facilities, and passenger management systems.

This continued investment in airport infrastructure underscores Fraport Greece's commitment to providing high-quality services and supporting the growth of the Greek tourism sector.

The company's strong performance in 2024 reflects the resilience and potential of Greece's regional airports as key drivers of economic development and connectivity.