 Four Turkish F-16s fly over Panaghia and Oinousses - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Four Turkish F-16s fly over Panaghia and Oinousses

υπερπτήσεις F-16
F-16/ Φωτογραφία αρχείου: EUROKINISSI/ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΝΗΣ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Four Turkish F-16s flew over over the islands of Panaghia and Oinousses at 14:47 on Wednesday, at 10,000 feet.

They were followed by a pair of Turkish F-16s that flew over Panaghia and Oinousses at 15:06 at 1,000 feet.

It is reminded that earlier on Wednesday a Turkish fighter jet flew over the islet Zourafa at 11,000 feet.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In all the above cases, the Turkish F-16s were recognised and intercepted by Greek planes in accordance with the international rules.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ