Four Turkish F-16s fly over Panaghia and Oinousses - iefimerida.gr

Four Turkish F-16s flew over over the islands of Panaghia and Oinousses at 14:47 on Wednesday, at 10,000 feet.
They were followed by a pair of Turkish F-16s that flew over Panaghia and Oinousses at 15:06 at 1,000 feet.
It is reminded that earlier on Wednesday a Turkish fighter jet flew over the islet Zourafa at 11,000 feet.
In all the above cases, the Turkish F-16s were recognised and intercepted by Greek planes in accordance with the international rules.
