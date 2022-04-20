Four Turkish F-16s fly over Panaghia and Oinousses - iefimerida.gr

Four Turkish F-16s flew over over the islands of Panaghia and Oinousses at 14:47 on Wednesday, at 10,000 feet.

They were followed by a pair of Turkish F-16s that flew over Panaghia and Oinousses at 15:06 at 1,000 feet.

It is reminded that earlier on Wednesday a Turkish fighter jet flew over the islet Zourafa at 11,000 feet.

In all the above cases, the Turkish F-16s were recognised and intercepted by Greek planes in accordance with the international rules.