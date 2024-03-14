The four hospitals in Attica organizing afternoon surgical procedures - iefimerida.gr

Four major hospitals in Attica are immediately starting afternoon surgeries. The schedule was posted by the 1st Health Region.

"A short while ago, the 1st Health Region informed us about the progress of the National Health System reform with the afternoon surgeries in hospitals under its responsibility. I will post all relevant information for the correct information of citizens. Many thanks to the surgical teams for their trust," stated Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis in his post on X platform.

The 4 major hospitals are "Evangelismos", "G. Gennimatas", KAT, and "Sotiria".