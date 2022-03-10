Four arrested on charges of forming criminal gang and sports-related violence - iefimerida.gr

Greek authorities on Thursday issued arrest warrants for six individuals accused of forming a criminal organisation to perpetrate crimes of sports-related violence, drawing up a list of 18 criminal charges, of which five are felonies. Four persons have been arrested and another two are sought.

The alleged leader of the organisation is a 27-year-old woman who has a history of previous violations of sports violence laws.

The warrants were issued following an investigation by sports prosecutor Kostas Spyropoulos, ordered by the Supreme Court.

Among the charges are those of robbery, causing explosions and possessing explosives, grievous bodily harm, weapons law violations, vandalism and arson.

They concern fans of the club Panathinaikos operating in Athens and Piraeus between 2019 and 2021.