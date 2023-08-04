Forty-nine migrants rescued off cargo ship southwest of Pylos, one hospitalized - iefimerida.gr

Forty-nine migrants were rescued off a cargo ship 109 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported on Friday.

All were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel but a 21-year-old woman who had suffered sunburns and taken to the Kalamata Hospital by helicopter, along with a companion.

The cargo ship was sailing in international waters off Pylos (SW Peloponnese), but within Greece's search and rescue jurisdiction.

The migrants had initially notified Rome authorities, who in turn notified the Greek ones. The migrants were expected to arrive in Kalamata for identification, registration, and medical checkups. They will then be housed in a temporary facility until they are transferred to a special migrants facility.