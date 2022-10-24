Former US ambassador to Greece Pyatt receives Order of the Phoenix - iefimerida.gr

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou conferred via proxy the the Order of the Phoenix-Grand Cross to former US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt for his services to Greece.

The decoration was presented to Pyatt, currently sssistant secretary for energy resources at the US State Department, by Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou at a special ceremony in Washington DC on October 21. The event was posted on the embassy's Twitter account.

Pyatt, a career diplomat with extensive experience, served as US ambassador to Greece from 2016 to 2022, after serving as ambassador to Ukraine (2013-2016). The decoration recognizes Greek citizens who have excelled in the arts and literature, science, public administration, shipping, commerce, and industry, and is also awarded to foreigners who have helped raise Greece's international prestige.