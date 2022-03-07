Foreign Ministry: Russia's statements not compatible with diplomatic practice - iefimerida.gr

In response to a journalist’s question regarding the recent statements by Maria Zakharova, Alexandros Papaioannou, noted the following:

"Greek foreign policy is a policy of principles and is consistently based on full respect for International Law.

Greece co-decides and is bound by the decisions taken in the International Organizations in which it participates, such as, inter alia, the European Union and NATO.

Our country’s fundamental concern is the promotion of truth, on the basis of confirmed and indisputable facts.

Any effort, whatever its origin, to spread fake news and disinformation, aimed at disorienting public opinion, is condemnable.

The recent statements by the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the posts of the Russian embassy in Athens are, unfortunately, unacceptable.

They are not compatible with diplomatic practice nor with the historical ties that unite the peoples of Greece and Russia.

Greece would hope that these historical relations will be maintained and that Russia’s conduct would move in this direction."