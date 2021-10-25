Fofi Gennimata elected leader of centre-left KINAL party, dies today at 56 | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Fofi Gennimata passed away this morning after two weeks of hospitalization in "Evangelismos", due to liver failure.

Fofi Gennimata bravely fought a second battle with cancer, but her health rapidly deteriorated during last night. The president of Kinal had been urgently admitted to hospital on Monday afternoon, October 11. The attending physicians had noted the criticality of her condition and for the following two weeks she was receiving few visits and had short chats on the phone with friends and colleagues. Last Wednesday her condition started to deteriorate, however it was last night's liver failure that stroke the final blow.

The director of her office Manolis Othonas, contacted all candidates for the leadership of Kinal, as they were in the middle of a leadership race for the party, to give the sad and unexpected news. The Prime Minister was informed of Mrs. Gennimata's death while flying to Riyadh. He is expected to make a statement as soon as landed, but it runs like his schedule was modified and he is to return to Athens during the day.

The Greek President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou in her statement called Fofi Gennimata a brave woman who fought every battle with dignity.

The President of the Greek Parliament, Kostas Tasoulas, along with all party members have expressed their sincere condolences both to the family snd to the party.

MP Y. Varoufakis stressed he misses not having known really well one of the few women who successfully violated the parliamentary male dominancy.

The Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris tweeted to express his condolences and wave goodbye to a great woman.