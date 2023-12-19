FM Gerapetritis to Bloomberg: Greece ready to send humanitarian aid to Gaza - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis spoke about what he called Greece's upgraded role in the management of the Middle East crisis, in his interview to Bloomberg news network on Tuesday.

The minister also expressed his belief that talks will soon lead to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Greece will provide humanitarian aid mostlty with its merchant fleet, added the minister, but he also noted that should the need arise Greece is willing to provide military assistance.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations following the recent Athens visit of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the High Level Cooperation Council, Gerapetritis said that "we have learnt how to organize our talks in such a way so as to not produce tensions or create crises."

Referring to the many bilateral agreements signed in Athens by both countries during the High Level Cooperation Council on December 7, the Greek minister noted that the two countries must move ahead with those agreements, "proving in practice that we can live harmoniously."