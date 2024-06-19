FM Gerapetritis attends working dinner by President Christodoulides in Nicosia - iefimerida.gr

Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides held a working dinner for visiting Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis on Wednesday.

As announced earlier by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Gerapetritis is on a one-day working visit. Joining him was Deputy FM Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The dinner was attended by Cyprus FM Constantinos Kombos and Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna.

The visit related to a briefing and exchange of views regarding developments on the Cyprus issue and the European Union, in the context of regular consultations.