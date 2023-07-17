FM Gerapetritis to attend EU-CELAC, EU Foreign Affairs Council meetings Tuesday-Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis will participate in the two-day summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (EU - CELAC) opening in Brussels on Tuesday.

In the summit's framework, Gerapetritis is expected to have several bilateral meetings.

On Tuesday, he is meeting with his counterparts of Colombia (Álvaro Leyva Durán) and Peru (Ana Cecilia Gervasi Díaz), with European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair David James McAllister and with EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

On Wednesday, Gerapetritis will meet with his counterpart from Croatia, Gordan Grlić Radman, while he will participate in the EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council related to the country's EU accession. The Council is jointly chaired by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, and Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Bisera Turković.

On Thursday, the Greek FM will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council.