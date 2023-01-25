FM Dendias visits Gabon off-schedule to convey condolences on death of counterpart Adamo - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias visited Gabon off-schedule on Wednesday to convey his condolences to the family of his Gabonese counterpart Michael Moussa Adamo, who died suddenly last week.

Travelling to Gabon immediately after wrapping up his official visit to Mozambique, Dendias tweeted: “In Libreville, I conveyed my sincere condolences to the family of my dear friend, late Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of Gabon, following his recent passing. I was greeted at the airport by Gabon Minister of the Environment Lee White,” Dendias tweeted.

Dendias had met with Adamo during his official visit to Gabon earlier in January.