FM Dendias speaks with Portuguese counterpart Gomes Cravinho - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias spoke by phone with his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, he said in a post on Twitter.
"In a phone call held today, I discussed with my Portugal counterpart, João Gomes Cravinho, my last tour to Sub-Saharan Africa, EU-Africa relations, my planned visit to Latin America and developments in the East Mediterranean," he said.
