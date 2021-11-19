FM Dendias meets with visiting French FM Le Drian | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias welcomed his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian shortly after 11:00 on Friday at the entrance of the foreign ministry in Athens.
Dendias then accompanied Le Drian, who is paying his first visit to Greece after the signing of the Greek-French defence agreement, to his office.
A meeting between the two top officials is currently underway and is to be followed by a meeting of the two countries' delegations.
The talks are expected to focus on the two countries' excellent bilateral relations, as these were upgraded with the signing of the Greece-France Strategic Partnership Agreement, developments in Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue, developments in Libya after the Paris Summit, the Sahel and the strengthening of collaboration in fields of common interest, a foreign ministry announcement said.
After the meeting there will be joint statements to the press at about 12:30.