FM Dendias meets with Nigerien counterpart, president in Niamey - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias exchanged views on security challenges in the Sahel with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Niger, Hassoumi Massoudou, at Niamey on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks at the expanded talks with his Nigerien counterpart, Dendias said that Greece understands the challenges faced by Sub-saharan countries such as "food insecurity, climate change, irregular migration, terrorism", the Greek ministry said.

He also noted that Greece considers the Mediterranean a bridge between continents, noting that "Africa will be the biggest continent, population-wise, in the world in a few years." As Niger is an important and emerging power, and an economy growing at a spectacular pace, he added, Greece would like Niger to "understand the challenges we are facing in our region."

The two foreign ministers also talked about migration flows and refugees, and signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), on political consultations and on cooperation in diplomatic training.

Dendias and Massoudou also discussed the enhancing of Greece-Niger cooperation within the UN and within L'Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

President Bazoum

Earlier in the day, Dendias was received by Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum.

In press statements, he noted Niger's tremendous significance for EU security, which both Greece and the EU must help maintain, and in terms of being a large uranium producer.

Asked by reporters to comment on the new provocative statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Greece "has lost (its) senses", Dendias said Turkish irritation is rooted in "the latest position of the United Nations and also of the (US) State Department regarding the Turkish-Libyan ‘memorandum’ and its validity," which he said has created "intensive nervousness" on the Turkish side.

Dendias' visit is the first visit by a Greek foreign minister to Niger and his fifth visit to Sub-saharan Africa in 12 months.