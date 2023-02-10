FM Dendias meets with counterpart of Panama Mencomo in Panama City - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his counterpart of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, in Panama City on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the two ministers on cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training, Dendias tweeted.

Talks focused on fostering close cooperation between the two countries in several areas including shipping, trade, investments and within International Organizations, he added, as well as on the Our Ocean Conference 2023 in Panama and in 2024 in Greece.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The formal approval of the request to establish a Greek Embassy in Panama was announced, Dendias added in another tweet, with "Greek diaspora in Panama acting like a bridge between the two countries," he noted.

Dendias also met with members of Greek diaspora and of Panama's ecclesiastical community.

Panama was Dendias' fifth stop in his five-day tour of Latin American countries after Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

The Greek minister will wrap-up his tour with a visit to Jamaica.