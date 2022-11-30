FM Dendias has farewell meeting with outgoing Indian Ambassador Lugun - iefimerida.gr

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had a farewell meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of India Amrit Lugun at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Dendias congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Greece and thanked him for his contribution to the further advancing Greek-Indian relations, the foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ