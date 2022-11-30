 FM Dendias has farewell meeting with outgoing Indian Ambassador Lugun - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

FM Dendias has farewell meeting with outgoing Indian Ambassador Lugun

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Νίκος Δένδιας
Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Νίκος Δένδιας / Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had a farewell meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of India Amrit Lugun at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Dendias congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Greece and thanked him for his contribution to the further advancing Greek-Indian relations, the foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ