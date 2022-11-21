FM Dendias: The Francophonie of the Future will definitely be in Africa - iefimerida.gr

"Greece is closely watching the develoments in the French-speaking world and contributes to the building of Francophonie of the future" stated Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in his intervention at the 18th Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and the panel "The Francophonie of the Future" held in Tunisia.

As he pointed out, the topic chosen for the summit, which is dedicated to digital technology, is more relevant than ever, as "the pandemic has given new impetus to the exploitation of the huge potential of the internet, in terms of education, services and trade."

Dendias underlined that the declaration for the French language in the context of the linguist diversity "brings us back to basics: if today we are sitting around the same table this is due to our common code of communication."

"As a means of education and culture, the French language opens the door to synergies, exchanges and mobility," he said adding that until 2050, according to OIF estimates, Africa will host over 85 pct of the Francophones of the world. The Francophonie of the Future will definitely be in Africa.

Finally, Dendias presented Greece's candidancy for a non-permanent member position at the UN Security Council for the period 2025-2026 and asked for support to Greece's candidancy given of the ties that unite us.