FM Dendias, diplomats express support to Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Foreign Affairs ministry held an event to commemorate the year anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia and express Greece's support to Ukrainian people, on Friday evening.

It included special lighting of the neoclassical ministry building with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, mournful music, and a minute of silence for war victims, followed by the national anthems of Greece and Ukraine.

Standing next to Ukrainian Ambassador Sergii Shutenko and other diplomats at the building's threshold, FM Nikos Dendias conveyed a message of support to the Ukrainian people, and called for an end to war, which he called "a threat to global peace and stability."

February 24 is a sad day for Europe and humanity, Dendias said: "Exactly a year ago, the world witnessed something we believe will never happen again in the European continent - Russia initiated a full-scale, unjustified invasion against Ukraine."

"We continue to support the immediate and unconditional end of warfare and aggressive actions against Ukraine and its people, including the Greek minority in the country," Dendias added, calling for a resolution that is based on International Law and the United Nations Charter.