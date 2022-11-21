FM Dendias and Defence Minister Panagiotopoulos to Cairo on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, and National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will pay an official visit to Cairo on Tuesday.

Panagiotopoulos is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Aeronautical & Maritime Search & Rescue Sectors with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Zaki, which will be attended by both Dendias and Varvitsiotis.

Statements to the press by the Greek and Egyptian ministers will follow at around 14:15, Athens time, before a working lunch.

Dendias and Panagiotopoulos will then meet separately with their Egyptian counterparts.

Varvitsiotis is expected to sign an agreement on seasonal workers in the agricultural sector with the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry's Ambassador Ihab Nasr.