Flooding level still high on Athens-Thessaloniki national road, Fire Brigade says - iefimerida.gr

In the triangle between Larissa, Karditsa, and Trikala, all basic roads are open, while the Trikala-Larissa road opened in both directions to traffic as of Wednesday afternoon, alternate Fire Brigade spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said on Thursday.

At a daily briefing at the Coordinating Operations Center in Larissa on the storm's repercussions, Artopios said that the Athens-Thessaloniki national road remains shut to traffic due to flooding. He expressed the hope the flooding would subside enough so that it reopens soon.

Most areas that were flooded or completely submerged in the Karditsa area, including Palamas, are now accessible by road except for Metamorfossi, Marathea, Korda and Vlochos, which are accessible only by large vehicles. In Vlochos, in particular, residents have decided to remain in the village and that Fire Brigade and Civil Protection officers checked in with them on Thursday morning. Keramidi near Trikala has been evacuated and remains inaccessible.

The mountain road network to Aspropotamos at Trikala is destroyed and villages in the region are being supplied with basic needs by helicopter, while efforts are focused on trying to open new access roads from Pyli through forestland.

In the Larissa prefecture, water pumping continues in the villages around the city proper, while the road from Larissa to Tyrnavos has been opened only to buses.

The Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, Armed Forces, and Hellenic Police as well as local government are all on standby in all areas that have become accessible, and the level of the floodwaters being monitored continuously.