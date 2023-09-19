Fitch upgrades ratings of Greece's four systemic banks - iefimerida.gr

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday upgraded Greece's four systemic banks ratings, following a recent round of upgrades of Greece's credit rating.

More specifically, Fitch Ratings upgraded Eurobank SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-', and Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bb' from 'bb-'. The outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.

The upgrades reflect structural improvement to Eurobank's profitability from higher interest rates and low deposit rates; on careful cost management; and normalised loan impairment charges (LICs) following the bank's successful strategy to reduce balance-sheet risk. This has allowed the bank to accumulate capital, strengthening buffers relative to regulatory requirements and provided greater flexibility to pursue investments and growth initiatives, which we expect to result in greater business-model sustainability.

Fitch Ratings also upgraded National Bank of Greece SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb-'. The outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

The upgrades reflect structural improvement to NBG's profitability from higher interest rates and low deposit rates; on careful cost management; and normalised loan impairment charges (LICs) following the bank's successful strategy to reduce risk on its balance sheet. This has allowed NBG to accumulate capital well above regulatory requirements and provided strategic flexibility to pursue investments and growth initiatives, which we expect to result in greater business model sustainability.

Fitch Ratings upgraded Piraeus Bank SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b'. The outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

The upgrade reflects the acceleration of Piraeus's strategy to reduce risk on its balance sheet, which led to a marked reduction of its non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio to levels more closely in line with higher-rated peers. It also reflects the strengthening of its regulatory capital ratios and the resulting reduction in capital encumbrance by unreserved problem assets (which include NPEs and foreclosed assets). The upgrade further considers Piraeus's structurally improved profitability, which will drive further capital accumulation; stable funding; and improved access to the wholesale debt market to meet minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alpha Bank SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bb-' from 'b+'. The outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.

The upgrade reflects structural improvement in Alpha's profitability, which will drive further organic capital generation and result in stronger capital ratios. The upgrade also reflects the continued downward trajectory in the bank's non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio, stable funding and improved access to the wholesale debt market to meet minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).