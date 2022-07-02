First group of Romanian firefighters arrives in Greece - iefimerida.gr

The first group of Romanian firefighters that came to Greece as part of the pre-positioning pilot project of firefighters from 6 European countries was welcomed by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianidis, in a ceremony held at the premises of the Fire Academy.

The 28 Romanian firefighters arrived yesterday in Athens with their own vehicles and will be in Athens until July 31. The Romanian firefighters will change shift on July 15 when they will be replaced by 28 other colleagues from Romania.

Stylianidis thanked them for their participation in the programme as well as the head of the Emergency Management Service of Romania, Deputy Minister Dr. Raed Arafat, for his initial support of the programme.

"Thank you very much for coming in a difficult summer for our country to help and prove in practice that European solidarity is not something theoretical but something concrete," Stylianidis said.