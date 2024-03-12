 The first afternoon surgeries in Greece started at Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki - iefimerida.gr
The first afternoon surgeries in Greece began on Tuesday at Papageorgiou Hospital.

Shortly before the start of the surgeries, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, accompanied by Deputy Ministers Marios Themistokleus and Dimitris Varzopoulos, visited the surgical facilities of Papageorgiou Hospital, met with the surgical team, and spoke with the first patient undergoing knee arthroplasty.

The cost of these initial interventions, as a symbolic gesture, will be covered by the Ministry of Health. It should be noted that approximately 50,000 afternoon surgeries will be covered by the Recovery Fund.

