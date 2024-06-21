Fires in Attica under partial control; man arrested over Varybobi fire - iefimerida.gr

Fires that broke out in the areas of Patima in Aspropyrgos, Schistos in Korydallos, and Menidi were placed under partial control, the Fire Brigade said late on Thursday.

In addition, officers of the Fire Brigade's unit on arson arrested a man for starting a fire in brushland at the location Thea in Varybobi, at the foothills of Mt. Parnitha, and was fined with 3,300 euros. The man will be led before a misdemeanors prosecutor on Friday morning. The fire in Varybobi was placed under full control with the help of 45 firefighters, 11 fire trucks, 3 units on foot, 3 aircraft, and 3 helicopters, along with local government water trucks.