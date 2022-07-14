Firefighters battle against several wildfires on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Wildfires broke out on Thursday in several areas in Greece, and although some of them have been contained, the risk of rekindlings remains high due to high winds registering in many regions in Greeece so far this week, said the Fire Brigade.

A wildfire at Neochori, near the city of Preveza, northwestern Greece, broke out on Thursday afternoon, but it was contained by a firefighting operation that included local residents alongside firefighters and municipal water tanks. The fire reportedly threatened homes and greenhouses. Local residents have asked for the reinforcement of firefighting forces from visiting Interior Minister Stelios Petsas.

In the western part of Samos island, a wildfire that broke out on Wednesday -and during which a water-bombing helicopter crashed on the sea killing two of its four-member crew on the day- was partially contained on Thursday. However, the fire brigade said it is concerned about strong winds that have been rekindling scattered fire pockets.

Another wildfire broke out in a forested area at Agios Konstantinos, at Davgata, in Kefalonia island on Thursday. Some 27 firefighters with 8 fire engines, 2 Pezetel-type water-bombers and an Air-Tractor aircraft were battling the blaze until sunset.

A wildfire near the coastal town of Karystos, at Evia island, broke out on Thursday and it was eventually contained, but firefithing forces are on standby for potential rekindlings due to high winds.