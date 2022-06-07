Fire at Aspropyrgos plastics factory under control - iefimerida.gr

The fire that burned overnight in the courtyard of a plastic factory in Aspropyrgos is now under control, the fire brigade announced on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday at around 21:30 for reasons as yet unknown and quickly grew due to the flammable materials stored in the yard. The risk of the fire spreading was high, both due to the burning plastics and because of the strong winds blowing in the area, which hampered the efforts of fire fighters.

A message was sent to the residents in the surrounding area to shut their windows in order to keep out suffocating fumes being spewed out into the atmosphere.

According to the fire brigade, no damage to surrounding buildings has been reported. A force of 30 firefighters with 13 fire engines, assisted by local authority water trucks, had remained on hand on Tuesday to fully put out the fire.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by fire brigade investigators.