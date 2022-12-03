FinMin Staikouras gives banks ten days to increase bank deposits interest rates and reduce new loans interest rates - iefimerida.gr

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras gave the banks 10 days to proceed "immediately and bravely" with an increase in interest rates on deposits and a reduction in interest rates on new loans. In fact, he characterized the 4.86% interest rate on new loans in October as unacceptable.
Speaking to SKAI TV on Saturday, the minister said that "the average interest rate on new deposits is stable at 0.05%. The average interest rate on new loans in October increased by 0.26% and is now at 4.86%, adding that this is unacceptable. They should raise deposit rates immediately and significantly, and reduce the interest rate on new loans."
According to the minister, a second very important chapter concerns bank commissions. "Banks charge Greek citizens a lot, and they don't pay them what they should. I have asked them to re-evaluate within 10 days the commission on 12 specific services," he said.
Staikouras also clarified that there is significant progress regarding the extrajudicial mechanism.