 FinMin Staikouras gives banks ten days to increase bank deposits interest rates and reduce new loans interest rates - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

FinMin Staikouras gives banks ten days to increase bank deposits interest rates and reduce new loans interest rates

Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας
Ο υπουργός Οικονομικών Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας / Φωτογραφία: Sooc
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras gave the banks 10 days to proceed "immediately and bravely" with an increase in interest rates on deposits and a reduction in interest rates on new loans. In fact, he characterized the 4.86% interest rate on new loans in October as unacceptable.

Speaking to SKAI TV on Saturday, the minister said that "the average interest rate on new deposits is stable at 0.05%. The average interest rate on new loans in October increased by 0.26% and is now at 4.86%, adding that this is unacceptable. They should raise deposit rates immediately and significantly, and reduce the interest rate on new loans."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

According to the minister, a second very important chapter concerns bank commissions. "Banks charge Greek citizens a lot, and they don't pay them what they should. I have asked them to re-evaluate within 10 days the commission on 12 specific services," he said.

Staikouras also clarified that there is significant progress regarding the extrajudicial mechanism.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ