FinMin Staikouras: European solutions are needed on energy issues - iefimerida.gr

Following his meeting with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated that there lie "great, complex and supranational challenges ahead of us".

According to the minister, the cost of energy has skyrocketed and inflation in Europe has exceeded all expectations, affecting all citizens. In this climate, achievements are inevitably overshadowed while the importance of maintaining a positive outlook is undermined.

According to Staikouras, no European member-state can deal with this new crisis effectively on its own. What is required instead is drastic and decisive political solutions on the pan-European level. These solutions will address proactively the present as well as future challenges facing Europe, they will incorporate the lessons of old and new experiences and they will prove that Europe acknowledges and responds to the needs of the times, guided by the common goal of democracy, development, social cohesion and prosperity.

The EU's support of the Greek economy has been invaluable

The minister also noted that the contribution of the Vice President of the Commission to the effective support of the Greek economy during the outbreak of the pandemic was significant. Specifically, he credited the Provisional Framework of the European Commission for state aid measures as a valuable tool and a guide for Greece's efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.

Under this scheme, he added, the Greek authorities have already introduced about 70 measures of state aid, with a total budget of over 22 billion euros. "Measures implemented successfully have kept society and the economy upright, laying the foundations for a dynamic restart that has been accomplished," he pointed out.

Mr Staikouras also said that "on our part, we look forward to and work for the continuation of this close and constructive cooperation at a European level, for a common and drastic response to the new threats that lie ahead."