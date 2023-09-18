FinMin Hatzidakis and EU Commissioner Schmidt visit flood-striken Thessaly - iefimerida.gr

National Economy & Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Monday visited storm-afflicted areas in Thessaly, central Greece, accompanied by Jobs & Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit and Civil Protection Deputy Minister Christos Triantopoulos.

They flew by helicopter over areas affected by the recent storm 'Daniel' before visiting the cities or Karditsa and Larissa. In the latter city, they were briefed by Thessaly Regional Governor Kostas Agorastos. Later, in the city of Volos - which suffered floods and significant infrastructure damage - they spoke with some of the 18 flood victims who are being accomodated at a social welfare center.

In a statement, Commisioner Schmit noted that the storm's impact on people, farmers, the economy, the agricultural sector and the region's infrastructure is immense and the extent of destruction "such as I could not imagine." He added, "It is now in the hands of the European Union to find the right way - together with the Greek government - to help the region immediately."

We are doing our duty as government, but the Euopean Union also stands by Greece, noted Hatzidakis, who added that Schmit's message is one of solidarity, and that all that can be done is being done to ensure that "effective aid from Brussels arrives the soonest possible."