Finance Ministry proposes abolition of luxury tax on fur & silver working sectors - iefimerida.gr

Finance Ministry proposes abolition of luxury tax on fur & silver working sectors

The finance ministry's plan to abolish a 10 pct luxury tax on raw materials required in the fur industry and in silversmithing is "an essential step for the survival of these industries," said Hellenic Confederation of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (ESEE) President Giorgos Karanikas on Tuesday.

To that effect, the finance ministry has tabled a proposal in parliament that is due for a plenary vote.

Commenting further, Karanikas noted that after having been severely affected over several economic crises, this decision will "help these two important sectors of the economy to continue their efforts to regain their competitiveness and growth prospects."

