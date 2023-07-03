 Finance Minister Hatzidakis to meet with business federations, Stournaras this week (UPDATE) - iefimerida.gr
Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will hold a series of meetings until Wednesday this week with social partners - including tourism, industry, and business federations - in view of the new government's policy statements expected later this week.

Alternate Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis and Deputy Ministers Haris Theocharis and Thanos Petralias will participate in the meetings.

In addition, Hatzidakis will be meeting with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras at 16:00 on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the ministry.

