Final official results for SYRIZA leadership elections; repeat elections Sept. 24 - iefimerida.gr

The final results of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance elections for party leader were released by the Central Overseeing Elections Committee on Monday.

According to the official announcement, after the counting of all party members who voted at the 537 election sections, as well as online if living abroad, were as follows:

Total voters: 148,821 Syriza members

Valid votes: 147,821

Blank votes: 293

Invalid votes: 1,220

Of the valid votes, the results are:

Stefanos Kasselakis: 44.91% (66,156 votes)

Efi Achtsioglou: 36.18% (53,292 votes)

Euclid Tsakalotos: 8.93% (13,156 votes)

Nikos Pappas: 8.68% (12,787 votes)

Stefanos Tzoumakas: 1.3% (1,917 votes)

Based on the results above, the Committee unanimously called for another round of elections on Sunday, September 24, between Efi Achtsioglou and Stefanos Kasselakis.