Final count of May 21 election results released on Friday - iefimerida.gr

The counting of all ballots in Greece's polling stations after the May 21 national election has been completed, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

The final results of percentages, parliamentary seats and number of votes for each party are as follows:

New Democracy: 40.79%, 146 seats, 2,407,860 votes

Syriza-Progressive Alliance: 20.07%, 71 seats, 1,184,500 votes

Pasok-Movement For Change: 11.46%, 41 seats, 676,166 votes

Communist Party of Greece (KKE): 7.23%, 26 seats, 426,741 votes

Greek Solution: 4.45%, 16 seats, 262,529 votes

The parties that could not elect an MP account for 16.01% of votes, while the three parties that came close to passing the 3% threshold to enter parliament fared as follows:

Νiki: 2.92%, 172,208 votes

Plefsi Eleftherias: 2.89%, 170,298 votes

MeRA25: 2.63%, 155,085 votes

Parties also registered the following changes in their electoral performance compared to the 2019 national elections:

New Democracy: +0.94%

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance: -11.46%

PASOK-Movement For Change: +3.35%

Communist Party of Greece (KKE): +1.93%

Greek Solution: +0.74%

Plefsi Eleftherias: +1.42%

MeRA25: -0.82%

The number of people registered in electoral lists totals 9,946,082. Of these, 6,061,098 voted on May 21, a 60.94% participation rate.

Valid ballots numbered 5,902,850 (97.36%), void ones 123,488 (2.04%) and blank ones 34,760 (0.57%).