Filming due to begin in Thessaloniki on film starring Robert De Niro - iefimerida.gr

Filming is set to start in Thessaloniki for the action film "Tin Soldier" starring Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood and John Leguizamo, Central Macedonia Regional Director Apostolos Tzitzikostas said after a meeting with producers Steven Chasman and Keith Kjarval of Current Entertainment and Unified Pictures, respectively.

The greater part (80%) of the film that is budgeted at 38 million euros will be shot in Thessaloniki and the rest in Drama, further east in Macedonia, and will continue to July 25, he added.

In Thessaloniki, the filming will take place at the YMCA (city center), at Fragma in Thermi (SE suburb), Chalkidona (NW of Thessaloniki), and at the Millenium studios in Thermi. Robert De Niro will only participate in the Thessaloniki-related filming.

This will be the fourth film made in the region, Tzitzikostas said, all of which have contributed nearly 60 million euros to the city's economy.

Steven Chasman and said that location scouting took place in the city in October and November 2021, but the cold weather at the time discouraged him. "Now we have been here for quite a few months, we see that the people, the restaurants, the culture and the film society are wonderful, so we are very happy to be here," Chasman said, noting that Keith Kjarval said the city reminded him of Cannes.

Kjarval said his father is from Iceland and his mother from Greece, and noted that the next production he does will include more local people in it and at better positions.