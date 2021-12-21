 Actor Filippidis will face trial on rape charges in March 2022, judges decide | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
Actor Filippidis will face trial on rape charges in March 2022, judges decide

Actor Petros Filippidis will be tried in March of next year, a misdemeanours court decided on Tuesday.

The judges set March 18, 2022 as his trial date. Filippidis is facing two rapes of the same actress (2008) and attempts to rape two more actresses (2010, 2014). Two of the acts took place in his dressing room. In the third case, he tried to rape his colleague in his car following a professional appointment while she was looking for work.

He has rejected all charges, saying the women turned against him "for publicity reasons".

Filippidis has been detained since July. In the detention decision report, judges said that he could repeat the offenses if released pending trial, given "his long period of action, from 2008 to 2014 inclusive," during which "he appears to have taken advantage of his position as director, theater director and person in power".

